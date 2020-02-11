ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,681 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 215.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $54.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.