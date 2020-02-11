Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim acquired 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.14 per share, with a total value of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 559,624 shares of company stock valued at $11,142,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.