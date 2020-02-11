Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 168,243 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOC opened at $363.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $368.37 and a 200-day moving average of $360.16. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.