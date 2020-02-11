Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $572.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $410.35 and a 12-month high of $599.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $578.56 and a 200-day moving average of $557.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $604.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Edward Jones cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

