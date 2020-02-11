Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.70 Million Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,351,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 115,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director John H. Schaefer bought 10,000 shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,819.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.86.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

