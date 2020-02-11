Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $36.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.