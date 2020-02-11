Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) by 646.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,223 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

NYSEARCA:SMH opened at $143.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average is $128.72. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $150.74.

