Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

