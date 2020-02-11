Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 11,765 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,872,877,000 after purchasing an additional 511,726 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 153.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 50,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

