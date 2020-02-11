Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $74.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

