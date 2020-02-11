Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stock Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 278.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 132,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000.

Shares of GLTR opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average of $74.73. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $81.25.

