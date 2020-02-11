Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 210,350 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,149 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

