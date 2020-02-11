Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.90.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.