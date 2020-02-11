Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,077 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 765,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,345,000 after purchasing an additional 157,116 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 719,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,047,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter.

FREL opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

