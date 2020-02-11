Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,441 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

