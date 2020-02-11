Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 216.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $63.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 55.60%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

