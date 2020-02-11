SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $149.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

