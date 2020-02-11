Fortis (FTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.11. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

