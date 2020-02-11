Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $60.28 and a 12-month high of $85.33.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $88.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.