Delphi Technologies (DLPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DLPH opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.84. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

