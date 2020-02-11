Victory Capital (VCTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

