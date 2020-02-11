RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.42. RADCOM has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

