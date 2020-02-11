RADCOM (RDCM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.42. RADCOM has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Earnings History for RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fortis Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fortis Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Colliers International Group to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Colliers International Group to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Delphi Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Delphi Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
United Fire Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
United Fire Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Victory Capital Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Victory Capital Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
RADCOM Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RADCOM Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report