TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. TRI Pointe Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities lowered TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

