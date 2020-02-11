Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

