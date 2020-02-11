Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.31%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.71%.
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.
