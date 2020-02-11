Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

