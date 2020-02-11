Lithia Motors (LAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.67. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Earnings History for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fortis Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fortis Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Colliers International Group to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Colliers International Group to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Delphi Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Delphi Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
United Fire Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
United Fire Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Victory Capital Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Victory Capital Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
RADCOM Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RADCOM Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report