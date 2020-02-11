Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issued By Wedbush

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $75.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96. Dunkin Brands Group has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $84.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.403 dividend. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,537,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $600,398,000 after buying an additional 78,760 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth $5,413,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the third quarter worth $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

