Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Yum! Brands in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ FY2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on YUM. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

NYSE:YUM opened at $102.87 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $92.02 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after buying an additional 525,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

