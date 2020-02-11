Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Issued By William Blair

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cubic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

CUB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE CUB opened at $63.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.13. Cubic has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,897. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after buying an additional 141,497 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cubic by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,242 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cubic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cubic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

