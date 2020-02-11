AGCO Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – William Blair raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AGCO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. AGCO has a 52-week low of $62.45 and a 52-week high of $81.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

