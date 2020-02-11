Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fortis Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Fortis Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Colliers International Group to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Colliers International Group to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Delphi Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Delphi Technologies to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
United Fire Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
United Fire Group to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday
Victory Capital Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
Victory Capital Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
RADCOM Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
RADCOM Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report