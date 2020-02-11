Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Boston Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.42.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

