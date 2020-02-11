Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Energizer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of ENR opened at $53.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. Energizer has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $13,006,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

