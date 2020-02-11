Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Decreased by B. Riley

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TUES opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

