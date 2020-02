Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) Decreased by B. Riley

Tuesday Morning Co. (NASDAQ:TUES) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tuesday Morning’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TUES opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Tuesday Morning has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $324.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,454,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,402,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tuesday Morning by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,044 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal d├ęcor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

