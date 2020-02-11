Brokers Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $42.85 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,332,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

