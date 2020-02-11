Brokers Offer Predictions for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Svb Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

ARWR opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after acquiring an additional 157,101 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,338,000 after acquiring an additional 526,552 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,902,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

