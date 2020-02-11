Brokers Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

HP stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.43, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Earnings History and Estimates for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MAXIMUS, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MAXIMUS, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
S&P Global Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
S&P Global Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Seattle Genetics, Inc. Issued By Svb Leerink
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Seattle Genetics, Inc. Issued By Svb Leerink
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc
SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report