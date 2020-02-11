Brokers Set Expectations for Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Watson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

HP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.95.

HP stock opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.43, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

