Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Lowered by Analyst

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAXIMUS in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MMS opened at $74.55 on Monday. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.