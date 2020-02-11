S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.63. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.09.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $296.56 on Monday. S&P Global has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $300.89. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after buying an additional 66,086 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 8.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,239,000 after purchasing an additional 77,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

