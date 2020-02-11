Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 77,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $421,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at $83,114,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Ann Gero bought 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and sold 955,418 shares valued at $5,104,734. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.