Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issued By Svb Leerink

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics has a 1 year low of $62.90 and a 1 year high of $122.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $212,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics in the third quarter worth $2,673,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

