SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PE. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after acquiring an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,372,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

