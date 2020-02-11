Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for FireEye Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for FireEye in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the information security company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FEYE. Barclays lowered their price target on FireEye from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 1,533.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

