Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) Lifted by Analyst

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Timken in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.54. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Timken by 9.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 53,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

