ARC Resources Ltd Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for ARC Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for ARC Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$6.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.66. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.37 and a 52 week high of C$10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.