B. Riley Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

