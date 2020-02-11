B. Riley Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Earnings History and Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Timken Co Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Timken Co Lifted by Analyst
ARC Resources Ltd Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
ARC Resources Ltd Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
B. Riley Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
B. Riley Weighs in on Taylor Morrison Home Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Unum Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Unum Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report