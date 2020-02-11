SunTrust Banks Comments on Unum Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $38.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 86.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 269,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 125,172 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 992,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after acquiring an additional 94,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 166,527 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 191,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

