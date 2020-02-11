Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WYNN has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $127.88 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

