Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Xylem in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

XYL stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.