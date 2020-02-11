BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given New GBX 730 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 680.27 ($8.95).

BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 648.60 ($8.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 613.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 572.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 655.80 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

