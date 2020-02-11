Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,900 ($24.99)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,475 ($32.56).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,847.20 ($24.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,439.09 ($18.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,713.50 ($35.69). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,927.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,920.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46.

In related news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

