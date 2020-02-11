Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on JUP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Jupiter Fund Management to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jupiter Fund Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 373.70 ($4.92).

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 389.20 ($5.12) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 365.74.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

